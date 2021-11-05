Death anniv



Today (November 5, 2021) is the 5th death anniversary of Alhaj Jahanara Begum, mother of AHM Habibur Rahman, a joint secretary to the Law and Justice Division, said a press release.On the occasion, a doa mahfil will be held after Asr prayers at Jahanara Monzil in Saheb Para of Lalmonirhat town on Friday. Food will be distributed among the destitute at the same place after Jumma prayers.Relatives and well-wishers of the deceased are requested to attend the programme maintaining social distancing.