Protect farmers’ interest

Our repeated plea through numerous editorials seems to have fallen in deaf ears in addressing the artificial fertilizer crisis.And once again it becomes from a recent report published in this daily.



Seasonal traders in PatgramUpazilahave triggered farmers' woes by charging exorbitant price of fertilizers. Allegedly they have been showing several excuses includingsupply shortage and charginghigher prices than government fixed rates. Wickedly enough, they are not even issuing sales receipts in an effort to barring farmers from lodging complaints.



Per bag Urea fertilizer is selling at Tk 860 against the government rate Tk 800, while MoP is selling at Tk 900-950 against government rate Tk 750. TSP is selling at Tk 1500-1900 against government fixed Tk 1100 while DAP is selling at Tk 850-1100 against government price Tk 800.



In this situation, yield of Rabi crops is being severely hampered in Patgram.



Fertilizer is directly linked to the quality yield of crops. So, if it is not applied in time due to scarcity or high price, the fear automatically sets in for our farmers to lose their yield for the year.



However, while retailers are accusing dealers behind suchorganisedmess in the local fertilizer market, wholesalers are defending their logicof charging high price, despite enough stock of fertilizers, claiming they have to procure it also at a high price.



Interestingly, the same old story is also heard in the price hike of other commodities too.



Supply shortage in ratio with demand, we know naturally shoots up price of any commodity. But in this case, dealers claim gains no ground as the Patgram UNO office informed that there was no crisis of fertilizers.



Unfortunately, in the midst of a blame game showing lame excuses continuing among retailers, wholesalers and dealers - it is the innocent and poor farmers who have as usually become victims of such artificial crisis.



Undeniably, a nexus among syndicate of dealers, hoarders and retailers is active behind the scene to capitalize on farmers'vulnerabilityto manipulate the fertilizer market.



Such sufferings of Patgram farmers for fertilizer in fact reflect an image of sheernegligence toward country's entire peasantry. This manipulation of fertilizer market suggests that authorities have little control over corrupt traders, suppliers and sellers.



We believe it is a moral obligation for government to ensure fertilizers free of cost the farmers who through their eyebrow sweating labour ignoring heated sun and rains provide us with essential agro products.



Government must realise its pledgeof a farmer-friendly environment free from dubious middlemeninterferences. We urge the government to mull out a system where farmers can procure fertilizers on their own at a fair price. Protecting farmers' interest should be on top of the list.

