Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Necessity of speed breakers

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

Dear Sir,
Vehicles play a most pivotal role for every citizen in any country. But, if these vehicles avoid all the limitations, then a disorder takes place. Actually speaking, ours is a developing country. We are moving forward in the path of development with the help of government day by day. But, it is we who have also some responsibilities to maintain our environment and surroundings. Let's come to the point "spread breakers". We all approximately know about it. It is, specially, made for decreasing the reckless speed of any vehicles. It may be hard or soft and high or low. But, whatever they look like doesn't matter. The main and real purpose is to be ensured by any means. Because, a great number of young boys addicted in various drugs behave rudely through racing bikes. Basically, it causes a serious accident. That will terribly affect the victims.

Md Ohedul Islam
HSS College, Magura



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Necessity of speed breakers
Climate change is a health crisis that requires a global response
Climate conference: Expectation for a healthy world
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
MPO teachers face discrimination
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Time to change education and teaching systems
Thirty years of sham ‘peace process’


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft