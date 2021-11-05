Necessity of speed breakers

Dear Sir,

Vehicles play a most pivotal role for every citizen in any country. But, if these vehicles avoid all the limitations, then a disorder takes place. Actually speaking, ours is a developing country. We are moving forward in the path of development with the help of government day by day. But, it is we who have also some responsibilities to maintain our environment and surroundings. Let's come to the point "spread breakers". We all approximately know about it. It is, specially, made for decreasing the reckless speed of any vehicles. It may be hard or soft and high or low. But, whatever they look like doesn't matter. The main and real purpose is to be ensured by any means. Because, a great number of young boys addicted in various drugs behave rudely through racing bikes. Basically, it causes a serious accident. That will terribly affect the victims.



Md Ohedul Islam

HSS College, Magura

