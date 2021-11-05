

Climate conference: Expectation for a healthy world



The COP 26 conference officially kicked off on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders have gathered. British Minister Alok Sharma, who is chairing the conference, has said that if global warming is not brought under control, the whole world will be in a state of catastrophe, just as many countries will be submerged in the sea.



He added that steps must be taken now to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. Earlier in 2015, in Paris, world leaders agreed to reduce global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, and there was talk of trying to bring it down to 1.5 degrees Celsius. And that's why COP 26 is the last chance. Leaders from more than 120 countries are attending the conference, but Chinese President Xi Jinping is not attending, but a written statement will be delivered. 200 countries around the world have been asked to report to the Glasgow Conference on their action plans to reduce carbon emissions by 2030.



The number of days when temperatures rose by 50 degrees Celsius each year has now doubled since the 1980s, according to a BBC analysis. The United Nations has already issued a red alert for the future of the world, and according to the United Nations, sea level could rise by 1.1 meters by the year 2100. Scientists say sea levels are rising faster and ice is melting faster than ever before.



At the same time, various species, including animals, are changing their habitats, and scientists have warned that carbon emissions are increasing exponentially due to the disappearance of ice caps. Due to which the situation is becoming more and more frightening and dangerous day by day and the severity of weather-related disasters like heat-wave, floods and fires is increasing due to climate change.



The last decade has been the warmest in recorded history so far and rising sea levels have posed a serious threat to the lowlands of the Maldives. In the draft announcement of the G20 in Rome, the alliance leaders promised to take swift action to ensure that temperatures do not rise above 1.5 degrees Celsius beyond the pre-industrial era. In 2009, world leaders announced that a fund would be set up for the poorest countries affected by climate change by 2020 and world leaders at the time promised to contribute 100 billion a year to the climate fund, but that promise hasn't been fulfilled or seen.



According to some analysts, it may take another two to three years for their promises to be fulfilled. UN Secretary-General says if climate change is not addressed quickly, mankind will be on the brink of extinction. "Our addiction to fossil fuels is taking humanity to the brink of destruction," he said. US President Joe Biden is attending this year's climate conference, but speculation is rife about the role of the United States in tackling the crisis.



A bigger budget is needed to address the climate crisis, and the role of the United States is a hotly debated issue, but the White House has previously announced a 50% reduction in carbon emissions. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attended the Climate Conference and she has put forward a variety of proposals to world leaders, including the effective implementation of a climate fund to limit global warming.



Climate change is now a global problem and there is no easy solution to this problem. Nature is under threat today due to climate change and at the same time human existence is under threat. Excessive emissions of carbon dioxide are causing massive changes in the world's climate and are having a devastating effect on the balance of the environment. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), carbon dioxide emissions around the world will rise alarmingly this year. A UNICEF report stated that about 20 million children in Bangladesh are at risk due to climate change.



Climate change must be tackled to ensure sustainable global development otherwise it will not be resolved. Carbon emissions are largely responsible for climate change, and countries that are leading the way in emitting carbon must be the first to tackle climate change. There are many countries in the world that are not responsible for climate change but they are cruel victims of climate change.



The IEA report says global carbon dioxide emissions will increase by about 5 percent this year. 3300 crore tons of carbon dioxide emissions could be in 2021. The highest level of carbon dioxide emissions in history was in 2019 but the emission was slightly reduced due to the corona epidemic in 2020, and scientists fear that carbon emissions will increase again in 2021.



China and the United States, two world powers, have agreed to work together to tackle climate change. The two countries have agreed to keep the average annual temperature within 1.5 degrees celsius following the Paris agreement, Carbon dioxide is the main cause of climate change, and China and the United States emit about half of this carbon dioxide. Bangladesh's contribution to carbon dioxide emissions is only 0.28 percent, but Bangladesh is one of the most affected countries.



Scientists predict that about 3 crore people in Bangladesh will be at extreme risk by the year 2050 due to rising sea levels. According to another report, by 2030, more than half a million people in Bangladesh will be at risk of various natural disasters every year due to climate change.



Coal, oil and mineral gas are the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions and people need to use them with extreme caution, otherwise there will be more damage around the world. Currently half of the carbon dioxide is absorbed by land plants and oceans but this process will be weakened if the oceans become warmer and the land dries up.



The climate crisis has already begun to hit low-lying areas, including coral islands. The atmosphere contains 78 percent nitrogen, 21 percent oxygen, and only 0.3% carbon dioxide. But a slight increase of carbon dioxide gas in the atmosphere raises temperature in the atmosphere. There have been many global catastrophes in the last five decades and most of them are related to climate change. The IFRC report says there were 308 natural disasters in the world last year, 77% of which were related to climate and weather and these disasters have killed about 25,000 people.



However, the COP26 conference will be a fair solution to the world's climate crisis and the whole world will be considered a healthy habitat for human beings. The problem can only be solved if the largest carbon dioxide producing countries reduce their carbon dioxide production.

The writer is assistant professor, B AF Shaheen College, Kurmitola









