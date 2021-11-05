

Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages



The foreign diplomacy of Bangabandhu started as long as he wasreleasedfrom Pakistan's jail on 7 January 1972. He flew to London and had a meeting with the British Prime Minister Edward Heath. On his way back to London he made a few hours stay in India where he was given a warm reception by the Indian Prime Minister and the President along with millions of people.



However, after assuming office as a statesman ensuring the basic needs of the war-torn nation was the prime concerns of Bangabandhu. During the nine-month war the nation witnessed killings and havocs. The Pakistani army set mills and factories on fire, agricultural lands were damaged, and thousands of people were homeless and landless. People bore the most brunt of the scarcity of foods. With his quick response Bangabandhu prioritized agriculture and food production in the country.



His worldwide reputation helped him establish quick diplomatic relations among the nations. In adopting foreign policy framework Bangabandhu echoed the saying of the US president Abraham Lincoln "Friendship with all, malice towards none". Bangabandhu's foreign policy aimed at ensuring peace in international arena along with national security and development.



His foreign policy is strongly rooted on how he could turn Bangladesh into a prosperous country. One of his speech he said "I would like it (Bangladesh) to become the Switzerland of the East."Referring to this speech of Bangabandhu, the analysis from the renowned scholars reveals that Bangabandhu wished to ensure peace, economic development and neutral approach to the world super powers following Switzerland a model country.



Bangabandhu travelled across the world in a bid to attain recognition and aids from foreign states for, and ensure membership of international organizations for the country. He was very positive in his mind to settle every diplomatic issue through peaceful cooperation. The foreign policy of Bangabandhu included peaceful co-existence, mutual cooperation, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.



Bangabandhu visited India in February 1972. He expressed utmost gratitude to the Indian Premier Indira Gandhi for supporting Bangladesh in the liberation war. He added that it would be challenging for Bangladesh to snatch away freedom within the nine-month war unless Indian soldiers worked with the Bengali freedom fighters.



In the late February 1972, Bangabandhupaid a five-day visit to Soviet Union. He was given a warm reception in Moscow by the then Soviet government. Bangabandhu thanked them for the support in the liberation war. It was an another successful visit of Bangabandhu as the Soviet government extended much cooperation to the war-torn Bangladesh by giving immediate food and agricultural aids along with other helps immediately needed for a new born country.



Not only that, they pledged to stand by Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. Bangabandhu's mission to seek supports from the leaders of the world was ongoing and his prudent statesmanship responded in a quicker way to solve many crises amid the country. Through his relentless diplomatic mission even he managed some countries who took the opposition during the liberation war.



China took the side with Pakistan during the Liberation War but Bangabandhu understood the importance of China for the regional stability and cooperation. Not only that, China was one of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Councils. His visited to China in the sixties had his mind full of visions to establish a classless society irrespective of creed and cast allowing all under the equally privileged umbrella.



It is obvious that at the time of Bangladesh into existence, a global transformation of power was going on. There was a cold war between the Western Bloc (the United States, its NATO allies and others) and powers in the Eastern Bloc (the Soviet Union and its satellite states. From the very inception of his leadership he was very prudent to observe keenly the world context and sided with neutrality.



In his speech he said, 'We are a small country, we want friendship to all and malice towards none.' To enlist Bangladesh as a neutral country away from any influences of the superpowers, he took the country into the Non-aligned Movement (NAM) in 1973. The countries who entered into the Non-aligned Movement (NAM) took the middle routes between the western and eastern blocs.



Through the pragmatic initiatives of Bangabandhu, in a year Bangladesh was able to get the recognition from 54 countries including Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Subsequently, the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won recognition forBangladesh from all countries in the world. Not only that, the country got the membership of the Commonwealth, the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement and the united nations such as UN, IMF, ADB, ILO and all other world organizations .



With his charismatic leadership some Islamic countries who opposed early to recognize the country blaming the practice of secularism in the country gave their acknowledgement later. Even Pakistan was compelled to acknowledge Bangladesh during his regime. In 1974 in the OIC summit at Lahore, Pakistan Bangabandhu refused to join unless Pakistan recognized the sovereignty of Bangladesh that worked and Bangladesh got Pakistan's recognition.



It is obvious that Bangabandhu was working with his visionary foreign policy and bringing the country to the prosperity. But his dream to make the country to a height was shattered due to his brutal assassination on 15 August 1975by some anti-state miscreants. However, the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cherishing the dream of Bangabandhu at heart is working relentlessly for the people of Bangladesh. Under her prudent leadership the country sees dynamism in the foreign policy and the country has been a role model in the global arena.

The writer is a teacher at

Prime University and research

scholar at the IBS







Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is such an individual who has created the tradition that people have been following through the ages. It was all about the emancipation of the Bengalis from the years of tyranny and inequalities. His every sacrifice for the Bengalis made him an iconic leader in the world. All his strategies and initiatives both as a political leader and a statesman centered round serving the humanity. One of the glaring examples is his dynamic foreign policy that took the newly born country not only to a height but also helped it to come out of many crises.The foreign diplomacy of Bangabandhu started as long as he wasreleasedfrom Pakistan's jail on 7 January 1972. He flew to London and had a meeting with the British Prime Minister Edward Heath. On his way back to London he made a few hours stay in India where he was given a warm reception by the Indian Prime Minister and the President along with millions of people.However, after assuming office as a statesman ensuring the basic needs of the war-torn nation was the prime concerns of Bangabandhu. During the nine-month war the nation witnessed killings and havocs. The Pakistani army set mills and factories on fire, agricultural lands were damaged, and thousands of people were homeless and landless. People bore the most brunt of the scarcity of foods. With his quick response Bangabandhu prioritized agriculture and food production in the country.His worldwide reputation helped him establish quick diplomatic relations among the nations. In adopting foreign policy framework Bangabandhu echoed the saying of the US president Abraham Lincoln "Friendship with all, malice towards none". Bangabandhu's foreign policy aimed at ensuring peace in international arena along with national security and development.His foreign policy is strongly rooted on how he could turn Bangladesh into a prosperous country. One of his speech he said "I would like it (Bangladesh) to become the Switzerland of the East."Referring to this speech of Bangabandhu, the analysis from the renowned scholars reveals that Bangabandhu wished to ensure peace, economic development and neutral approach to the world super powers following Switzerland a model country.Bangabandhu travelled across the world in a bid to attain recognition and aids from foreign states for, and ensure membership of international organizations for the country. He was very positive in his mind to settle every diplomatic issue through peaceful cooperation. The foreign policy of Bangabandhu included peaceful co-existence, mutual cooperation, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.Bangabandhu visited India in February 1972. He expressed utmost gratitude to the Indian Premier Indira Gandhi for supporting Bangladesh in the liberation war. He added that it would be challenging for Bangladesh to snatch away freedom within the nine-month war unless Indian soldiers worked with the Bengali freedom fighters.In the late February 1972, Bangabandhupaid a five-day visit to Soviet Union. He was given a warm reception in Moscow by the then Soviet government. Bangabandhu thanked them for the support in the liberation war. It was an another successful visit of Bangabandhu as the Soviet government extended much cooperation to the war-torn Bangladesh by giving immediate food and agricultural aids along with other helps immediately needed for a new born country.Not only that, they pledged to stand by Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. Bangabandhu's mission to seek supports from the leaders of the world was ongoing and his prudent statesmanship responded in a quicker way to solve many crises amid the country. Through his relentless diplomatic mission even he managed some countries who took the opposition during the liberation war.China took the side with Pakistan during the Liberation War but Bangabandhu understood the importance of China for the regional stability and cooperation. Not only that, China was one of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Councils. His visited to China in the sixties had his mind full of visions to establish a classless society irrespective of creed and cast allowing all under the equally privileged umbrella.It is obvious that at the time of Bangladesh into existence, a global transformation of power was going on. There was a cold war between the Western Bloc (the United States, its NATO allies and others) and powers in the Eastern Bloc (the Soviet Union and its satellite states. From the very inception of his leadership he was very prudent to observe keenly the world context and sided with neutrality.In his speech he said, 'We are a small country, we want friendship to all and malice towards none.' To enlist Bangladesh as a neutral country away from any influences of the superpowers, he took the country into the Non-aligned Movement (NAM) in 1973. The countries who entered into the Non-aligned Movement (NAM) took the middle routes between the western and eastern blocs.Through the pragmatic initiatives of Bangabandhu, in a year Bangladesh was able to get the recognition from 54 countries including Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Subsequently, the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won recognition forBangladesh from all countries in the world. Not only that, the country got the membership of the Commonwealth, the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement and the united nations such as UN, IMF, ADB, ILO and all other world organizations .With his charismatic leadership some Islamic countries who opposed early to recognize the country blaming the practice of secularism in the country gave their acknowledgement later. Even Pakistan was compelled to acknowledge Bangladesh during his regime. In 1974 in the OIC summit at Lahore, Pakistan Bangabandhu refused to join unless Pakistan recognized the sovereignty of Bangladesh that worked and Bangladesh got Pakistan's recognition.It is obvious that Bangabandhu was working with his visionary foreign policy and bringing the country to the prosperity. But his dream to make the country to a height was shattered due to his brutal assassination on 15 August 1975by some anti-state miscreants. However, the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cherishing the dream of Bangabandhu at heart is working relentlessly for the people of Bangladesh. Under her prudent leadership the country sees dynamism in the foreign policy and the country has been a role model in the global arena.The writer is a teacher atPrime University and researchscholar at the IBS