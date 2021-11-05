

MPO teachers face discrimination



Not only that, despite having the same educational qualifications and following the same syllabus and books, there is an unimaginable difference in the salaries and benefits of private teachers enrolled in MPOs compared to the teachers of government educational institutions, which is considered to be in conflict with the spirit of an egalitarian society.



Such inequality in the salaries and benefits of public-private teachers seems to be having a devastating effect on the performance of teachers psychologically. Moreover, the existing inequalities in education have increased the job satisfaction of government teachers, but also the dissatisfaction of their fellow MPO-registered teachers, which is reminiscent of Friedrich Herzberg's two-factor theory.



According to Strategy No. 3 of the National Education Policy-2010, for all types of educational institutions covered under the National Education Policy and MPO registered, various strategies have been mentioned regarding recruitment, training, transfer and promotion of teachers.



One of these strategies is the formation of a private teacher selection commission similar to the Public Service Commission to select merit-based and suitable teachers for various schools, colleges and madrasas under the MPO. The strategy further states that if a separate private teacher selection commission is formed, there will be no need for the existing NTRCA. That means it will be abolished.



In fact, we can see that the government has said that the process of forming a separate private teacher selection commission has begun. But even though many days have passed, at present no further information is available in this regard.



In this context, it needs to be mentioned that in the past, even though various debates or questions have been raised about the recruitment process of MPO registered educational institutions, it would not be appropriate to say that all teachers of such institutions are incompetent.



This is because all the teachers with MPO index have a desirable or certain level of educational qualification prescribed by the specific policy and have been recruited and passed through examination by the lawful recruitment board.



A teacher is not made in one day, an MPO registered teacher is no exception. Most of them have now become notable and experienced teachers, having gained many years of experience in teaching classes and receiving various training in accordance with government regulations. Therefore, it is not correct to call a university certified, experienced, and trained teacher as an incompetent teacher.



Moreover, the President's 10% direct quota (various higher posts in government colleges through PSCs) has been suspended for more than a decade. As a result, various higher degree teachers working in MPO registered colleges such as MPhil / PhD / first class teachers have been deprived of the opportunity to go to government colleges in higher positions.



However, hundreds of teachers with higher degrees are still working helplessly in the MPO colleges and the students of those colleges are benefiting a lot, though no action has been taken by the government to motivate them. On the other hand, due to financial constraints, the concerned colleges are not able to evaluate them properly.



The National Education Policy calls for promotion from lecturer to assistant professor, from assistant professor to associate professor and from associate professor to professor in the MPO colleges in terms of various specific qualifications (higher degree, basic research work, teaching method development). But in reality, in the MPO policy and manpower structure, this facility has been restricted to the post of assistant professor only.



On the other hand, although the provision of associate professors in degree colleges was added in the MPO policy of 2010, it was canceled in the policy of 2018 due to mysterious reasons, which continues to this day.



In other words, according to the strategy of the national education policy, qualified and experienced teachers of MPO registered colleges are able to become assistant professors but they are deprived of promotion to associate professors and professors.



But the question is, even if individuals working in various government and non-government institutions including government educational institutions have the right to promotion in the workplace, why MPO registered teachers do not have that right. Are they not citizens of an independent country? Didn't the constitution of Bangladesh give them the right to be promoted?



The National Education Policy Strategy states, "Salary increase will be related to successful training and higher qualification. Other benefits will be linked to the qualifications acquired by ensuring the basic benefits of teachers on a larger scale.



But in higher degrees, promotion to the post of assistant professor is included along with other criteria, but the working assistant professors are being deprived of such benefits due to non-creation of associate professors and professorships.



Moreover, training in the strategy of national education policy is mentioned as one of the criteria for promotion, but it has not been considered or avoided in the MPO policy.



In the strategy of the national education policy, the government needs to transfer MPO registered teachers to equal posts, but in reality, we do not see its reflection.



Although the government has given some importance to the recruitment and training of MPO registered teachers, it has given comparatively less importance to teachers' salaries, benefits, promotions and other sensitive issues, which are not conducive to resolving the public-private divide in education.



We believe that in the 21st century, it is imperative to take appropriate steps to eliminate existing inequalities in education in order to improve the overall quality of teachers, students and education. Not isolated, perhaps the simultaneous nationalization of all MPO-registered educational institutions is one of its antidotes.

The writer is assistant professor, Department of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla











