

Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage



It's an irony that the politicians of Bangladesh always raise their voice against religious violence but behind such violence, there is seemingly a political hand. And the victims of the violence are invariably the members of the minority religious community -- especially Hindus of Bangladesh -- even though their rights are protected like all other citizens under the constitution. However, Muslims too sometimes lose their lives in such violence.



And each time communal violence breaks out in the country, the reputation of the government takes a beating. It also embarrasses the party in power as international organizations condemn the incident. The recent violence that rocked Bangladesh following desecration of the Quran at a makeshift temple during the celebration of Durga Puja, the annual greatest religious festival of Hindus, in the southeastern district of Comilla was no exception.



The incident once again put Bangladesh on the spot and once again for the wrong reason. Condemnations coming from the United Nations and international human rights groups were swift over the absolutely unnecessary violence. Once an intercommunity violence breaks out, it immediately becomes global news and the globe comes to know about it right away. And unfortunately it keeps repeating in our country hurting Bangladesh's image around the world.



"Recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh fueled by hate speech on social media are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop," said Mia Seppo, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh. In a statement posted on Twitter, she urged Bangladesh government to ensure protection of minorities and launch an impartial investigation into the incident. She also called upon all to work together for an inclusive and tolerant Bangladesh. Mia Seppo was joined by many other organizations in a chorus of strongly worded condemnations of the recent violence in Bangladesh.



The London-based Amnesty International issued a strong statement on the recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. "Targeting religious sensitivities to stoke communal tension is a serious human rights violation and requires immediate and decisive action from the government to address the situation of minorities in the country � The authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially and transparently investigate the incidents and bring those responsible for the violence and vandalism to account through fair trials."



And the Human Rights Watch headquartered in New York didn't keep quiet either on the violence in Bangladesh. In a similar statement, the rights group said the authorities should take immediate steps to protect the minority Hindu community and prosecute "those responsible including members of law enforcement agencies for unlawful violence." The organization said mobs torched "dozens of Hindu homes and vandalized temples and statues throughout the country" and called for deescalating violence and not shooting live ammunition into a crowd."



Meanwhile, the Hindu Council of Australia too has condemned what it called the "brutal attack" on the members of Hindu families in Bangladesh. In a similar strong statement, the council said the attack was well-planned and not an isolated incident. "It is part of a series of such attacks over the last many years. Political differences can be settled through dialogue but attacks on one religion by another have deeper and darker motives," the Hindu Council of Australia said and urged the Bangladesh government to prosecute the perpetrators of "this vicious crime."



These are not baseless complaints brought by these well-known organizations of the world and when these complaints are disseminated through a variety of media platforms around the globe, they truly hurt the image of Bangladesh. Ain O Salish Kendra or Law and Complaints Centre is not a foreign organization. It is a premier human rights group of the country and Human Rights Watch says this group reported at least 3,679 attacks on Hindu community of Bangladesh since 2013 and the authorities failed to investigate and prosecute such violence.



Collecting information from Bangladesh's national newspapers and some online news portals, this national human rights group logged 102 attacks on the houses of Bangladeshi Hindus and an additional 78 attacks on temples, monasteries or statues in the country during the January-September period of the current year. Seven people were injured during these attacks, the latest report on "Violence against Religious Minorities (Jan-Sep 2021)" said on the website of Ain O Salish Kendra. What this report means is pretty much clear; the attacks on the minority Hindu community are continuing in Bangladesh.



So, the question is: Why? Why are these attacks continuing unchecked on Hindu families even though they have been part of this nation since long before its birth in 1971? The answer to this question is not really too hard. The communal violence has largely been overlooked by one after another government in Bangladesh and those responsible for such violence have not been properly identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And that is precisely the reason intercommunity violence is continuing not just in Bangladesh but also in neighboring India from time to time causing suffering to the minority people of both countries.



As reported by Bangladesh media, prime suspects of the recent violence in the country have been taken into custody and certainly interviewed by police for several days. The people now want to know the details about these alleged culprits as well as those they were working for. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on October 26 that the names of those who incited violence at various temples in the country would be disclosed soon. That was a good decision and he should do that immediately to put to rest all speculations and conspiracy theories about the recent religious violence.



Otherwise, not-so-serious media believing in yellow journalism may spread what Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen dubbed "cooked-up stories" on the violence. But since a probe into the incident is currently underway, why did the minister prematurely mention that "reportedly a drug-addict person left a copy of the Holy Quran near the foot of a deity � sparking outrage?" Let the investigators say who actually put the Quran at the makeshift temple. Secondly, even if the Quran was put there by a drug-addict or drunkard, was it OK for them to commit such a crime? There is a scope of misinterpretation of the statement of the foreign minister. Some people may think that Momen tried to minimize the gravity of the crime by saying it was reportedly committed by a "drug-addict person."



Bangladesh is proud of its pluralistic heritage. This country was established by the founding fathers -- especially Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- as a secular nation. Bangladesh belongs equally to the people of all religions -- Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. No group is more or less Bangladeshi than the other. And all people have their constitutionally guaranteed equal rights to practice their own religion with full liberty under protection in this country.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network









