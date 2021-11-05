Paddy harvesting begins at Bagatipara



Bagatipara Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrej Ali inaugurating harvesting paddy at Sonapur.

The formal harvesting of T-Aman was inaugurated by cutting paddy of BRRI-87 field of farmer Muktar Hossain in Sonapur under Dayarampur Union in the upazila.

Under sample cutting banner, the festive paddy harvesting was inaugurated by Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrej Ali. Tribal women have taken part in the cutting. They had also taken part in planting of T-Aman in the upazila.

The inaugural cutting was also attended by Agriculture Extension Officer Maniruzzaman.

According to local agriculture office sources, this Kharip season, T-Aman was cultivated on 40,987 bighas of land in the upazila. The production target of rice has been fixed at 17,488 tonnes.

Harvesting women leader Sreemati Konika said, tribal women labourers are always very industrious; they are not lagging behind along with male labourers.

Momrej Ali said, T-Aman yield has been good for favourable weather this year.

Per bigha production of paddy has been 20 maunds from the first day's cutting, he added. There will be expected production from all fields, he further said.

