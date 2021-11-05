Video
Friday, 5 November, 2021
Countryside

Unidentified man crushed under train in Bogura

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Nov 4: A man was crushed under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Shakiul Azam said the Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express intercity train hit the man on the Natore-Malanchi Rail Line at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


