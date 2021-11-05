Unidentified man crushed under train in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 4: A man was crushed under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Shakiul Azam said the Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express intercity train hit the man on the Natore-Malanchi Rail Line at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.





