Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondents

Three people including a Rohingya woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Natore and Laxmipur, in two days. TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife was slaughtered allegedly by her husband in a Rohingya camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday over family feud.
The deceased was identified as Mubarajan, wife of Md Zafar, 40, a resident of Shalbagan Rohingya Camp in the upazila.
Police, however, detained the accused and seized a blood-stained machete.
Superintendent of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-16 Tariqul Islam Tarique said Zafar slaughtered his wife with a machete at around 1pm while she was asleep.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Later, the law enforcers detained Zafar from Nayapara Rohingya camp under the upazila, the official added.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man was stabbed to death in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district in a broad daylight.
The incident took place in front of Nazirpur Degree College Gate in the upazila at around 9:30am on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 45, son of Hazi Sayed Ali Molla, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila. He was a businessman by profession.
Local sources said Kashem and one Kenal, 44, son of late Rojob Ali of Gopinathpur Village under the same union, had been at loggerheads over money.
Following this, they had been at locked into an altercation in front of Nazirpur Degree College at around 9:30am.
At one stage of the altercation, Kenal hit Kashem with an iron rod, and later, stabbed him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Kashem was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, Kenal went into hiding soon after the incident.
Police are trying to arrest him.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was alleged murdered by his rivals in a clash following a land dispute in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
At least 10 people were also injured in the clash took place in Ward No. 4 near Khaserhat Bazar in the evening.  
The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, 60, a resident of Matbarbari Village under Uttar Charbangshi Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Abdul Gafur had been at loggerheads with Khaleq Bepari of the area over land for long.
Following this, Abdul Gafur Mia and Khaleq Bepari had been locked in an altercation in the evening.  
At one stage of the altercation, family members Abdul Gafur and Khaleq Bepari were locked in a clash, which left at least 11 people including Abdul Gafur from both sides injured.
The injured were rushed to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Gafur dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Rokeya Begum, wife of the deceased, alleged that Sohail and Rachel Bepari, sons of Khaleq Bepari, attacked on Abdul Gafur, and killed him brutally.  
Accused Khaleq Bepari said that there was a quarrel in between two families over land.  
However, no one from the side of Khaleq Bepari hurt Abdul Gafur.
He might have died of heart failure, he claimed.  
Physician of Raipur Upazila Health Complex Tahmina Bintay Humairn said the body bore no injury marks.
Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paddy harvesting begins at Bagatipara
Unidentified man crushed under train in Bogura
Three murdered in 3 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
5 killed in road mishaps in three districts
Prices of essentials on rise in Noakhali
20 ethnic students get PMO scholarship
One to die, two get life term in murder case


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft