Three murdered in 3 dists

Three people including a Rohingya woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Natore and Laxmipur, in two days. TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife was slaughtered allegedly by her husband in a Rohingya camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday over family feud.

The deceased was identified as Mubarajan, wife of Md Zafar, 40, a resident of Shalbagan Rohingya Camp in the upazila.

Police, however, detained the accused and seized a blood-stained machete.

Superintendent of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-16 Tariqul Islam Tarique said Zafar slaughtered his wife with a machete at around 1pm while she was asleep.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Later, the law enforcers detained Zafar from Nayapara Rohingya camp under the upazila, the official added.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man was stabbed to death in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district in a broad daylight.

The incident took place in front of Nazirpur Degree College Gate in the upazila at around 9:30am on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 45, son of Hazi Sayed Ali Molla, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila. He was a businessman by profession.

Local sources said Kashem and one Kenal, 44, son of late Rojob Ali of Gopinathpur Village under the same union, had been at loggerheads over money.

Following this, they had been at locked into an altercation in front of Nazirpur Degree College at around 9:30am.

At one stage of the altercation, Kenal hit Kashem with an iron rod, and later, stabbed him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Kashem was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, Kenal went into hiding soon after the incident.

Police are trying to arrest him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was alleged murdered by his rivals in a clash following a land dispute in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

At least 10 people were also injured in the clash took place in Ward No. 4 near Khaserhat Bazar in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, 60, a resident of Matbarbari Village under Uttar Charbangshi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdul Gafur had been at loggerheads with Khaleq Bepari of the area over land for long.

Following this, Abdul Gafur Mia and Khaleq Bepari had been locked in an altercation in the evening.

At one stage of the altercation, family members Abdul Gafur and Khaleq Bepari were locked in a clash, which left at least 11 people including Abdul Gafur from both sides injured.

The injured were rushed to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Gafur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rokeya Begum, wife of the deceased, alleged that Sohail and Rachel Bepari, sons of Khaleq Bepari, attacked on Abdul Gafur, and killed him brutally.

Accused Khaleq Bepari said that there was a quarrel in between two families over land.

However, no one from the side of Khaleq Bepari hurt Abdul Gafur.

He might have died of heart failure, he claimed.

Physician of Raipur Upazila Health Complex Tahmina Bintay Humairn said the body bore no injury marks.

Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







