Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

A woman and a man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Barguna, in four days.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Akter, 18, wife of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Sundaripara area in the upazila. She was the daughter of Delwar Hossain of Uttar Salandar Jharuapara Village under Chandipur Union.

Police and local sources said Alamgir got married with Fatema some days back. The couple lived in the house of Delwar Hossain at Uttar Salanda Jharuapara since their marriage.

However, Fatema hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning while her husband went outside for walking.

Later, the family members found Fatema hanging from the ceiling at her room at around 7:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Imam Zafar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BARGUNA: A man reportedly committed suicide after being failed to get married with his maternal uncle's sister-in-law in Taltali Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Mahfuj, 18, a resident of Gabtoli Village of Chotobogi Union in the upazila.

Burirchar Union Parishad (UP) Ward No. 6 Member Faruk Hossain said on October 26, Mahfuj stabbed his maternal uncle Fazlu Pyada at about 6 pm over an altercation to get married with Fazlu's sister-in-law.

Mahfuj fled his house after the incident and was missing for four to five days, added the UP member.

"Mahfuj might have committed suicide after being failed to get married or shamed of stabbing his maternal uncle," said Faruk.

Locals saw the hanging body of Mahfuj on Sunday night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue.

Taltali PS OC Md Kamruzzaman Miah said a case has been filed in this connection.









