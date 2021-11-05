Video
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:20 AM
Home Countryside

5 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondents

Five people have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Nilphamari and Faridpur, in three days.
LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sohag Hossain, 16, son of Nur Mohammad, a resident of Char Hasan-Hossain Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sohag was going to Ramdoyal area from the house in the morning riding by a van.
At one stage, an auto-rickshaw hit the van in front of Sebagram Fazlur Rahman High School on the Alexander-Sonapur Regional Road, which left Sohag critically injured.
Injured Sohag was rushed to Ramgati Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.
SAIDPUR, NILPHAMARI: Three transport workers were killed after a truck veered off the road and hit them in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased were identified as Rabiul Islam, 50, Jahangir, 53, and Alam Hossain, 48. They all were members of Nilphamari District Bus-Minibus Workers' Union.
General Secretary of the workers' Union Altaf Hossain said a goods-laden truck coming from Rangpur ran over the workers after its driver lost control over the steering at Saidpur Bus Stand in the evening, leaving one dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured, later, died on the way to a local         hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
Saidpur PS OC Abul Hasnat confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.
FARIDPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Murad Biswas, 24, son of Akubbar Biswas, a resident of Dadpur Union in the upazila.
Dadpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mosharof Hossain said a nosimon (local vehicle) hit hard a roadside tree at around 10am after its driver lost control over the steering, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP chairman added.
Boalmari PS OC Mohammad Nurul Alam confirmed the incident.


