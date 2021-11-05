

Prices of essentials on rise in Noakhali

The pricing trend started to go up in the last week. General consumers and low-income people have fallen into disarray. They are facing problems to afford the increased prices.

A visit to different bazaars in Noakhali this week found winter vegetables selling at soaring prices; at retail level, potato was selling at Tk 28-35 per kg against Tk 18-22 two days back, flat bean at Tk 100- 120, tomato-carrot at Tk 120, bottle gourd at Tk 50, sweet pumpkin at Tk 50, brinjal at Tk 70, pointed gourd at Tk 60, radish at Tk 50, bitter gourd at Tk 60-80, snake gourd at Tk 50-60, long bean at Tk 70-80, and okra was selling at Tk 70 per kg.

Per kg broiler chicken is selling at Tk 185 to 190, and Pakistani cock or Sonali chicken at Tk 340, and red layer chicken at Tk 220-230.

Onion is selling at Tk 50 per kg, ginger at Tk 130, garlic at Tk 90-120, turmeric at Tk 160, coarse red lentil at Tk 90, and fine red lentil at Tk 110. Per litre bottled soya bean is selling at Tk 170, loose oil at Tk 155 and palm oil is selling at Tk 140 per litre.

Potato trader Joynal Abedin in Sonapur Bazar in the district town said, per kg potato was selling at Tk 25 on Sunday. "Now due to wholesale price hike, we have to sell per kg potato at Tk 35."

He quoted wholesalers saying, "As stocks of cold storages have been finished, the price has increased."

Vegetable trader Akbar said, new produces are not arriving in bazaars fully; so the price is maintaining a higher trend; it will come down with increased supply.

Chicken trader Sahel said, now social events have increased; demands have increased in the hotels and restaurants; so the chicken price is on the rise.

Grill chicken, selling at Tk 280 in any hotel in the town previously, is now selling at Tk 340. Rajmahal Restaurant Proprietor in the town said, they are selling grill chicken by extra Tk 60 as broiler has made a price-up. If the supply increases, the chicken price will come down, he added.

Employee Riaz Hossain of a private firm said, "We cannot eat adequate fish-meat due to increased prices. Vegetable prices are also higher. As poor we are used to have food with pulse and smashed potato. Now potato price is on the rise. How low-income people will survive?"

He was echoed by Akash Md Jasim, editor of Dainik Dishahi, and low-earning people in the upazila.









