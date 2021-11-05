20 ethnic students get PMO scholarship

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 4: Prime Minister Office (PMO) scholarship has been given to 20 primary and secondary level students of small ethnic families in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday.

The cash scholarship money was distributed through upazila administration at a function held in the conference room of Upazila Parishad in the afternoon.

This monetary assistance has been provided to improve living standard of small ethnic groups in the upazila. Ten primary students got the scholarship at the rate of Tk 200 per month while other students of secondary level received scholarship at the rate of Tk 500.

The scholarship money was handed over by Anil Kumar Sarkar, acting president of Rajshahi District Awami League, as chief guest.

The distribution function was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farooq Sufian.














