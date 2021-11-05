One to die, two get life term in murder case

NARAIL, Nov 4: A court in the district on Wednesday has sentenced a man to death and two others to life-term imprisonment for killing a woman in 2014.

Narail District and Sessions Judge Mashiar Rahman passed the verdict in the morning.

The condemned convict who was awarded death sentence is Selim Sarder.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to serve six months in jail.

Life-term convicts are Selim's mother Momena Begum and Sajjad Khan. They all are residents of Bhawakhali area in the district town.

Of the convicts, Momena Begum was present in the dock during the verdict.

According to the prosecution, the convicts beat up their neighbour Halima Begum to death on May 17, 2014 following a dispute.

After examining records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday morning, the district public prosecutor confirmed.







