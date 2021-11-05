Fire Service Week to create awareness about disasters



Fire Service and Civil Defence Week-2021 being opened in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the week is 'Mujib Borshey Shapoth Kori, Durjogey Jibon-Sampad Rokkha Kori'.

To mark the week, Fire Service and Civil Defence organized different programmes in districts including Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Rangamati.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shariful Islam, as chief guest, inaugurated the week on the Joypurhat Fire Service Station premises in the town. Deputy Assistant Director Md Shawkat Ali Joaddar presided over the programme.

Superintend of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan and Fire Service Official Amir Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, DC Shariful Islam hoisted up the national flag and attended the march on the Joypurhat Fire Service Station premises.

Teachers and students of various educational institutions and professional bodies took part in it.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the week, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held on the Kishoreganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station premises in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Mohammad Mukarram Hossain presided over the meeting.

Additional SP (Administration) Mostak Sarker, Fire Service Official Abu Zor Gifari and Warehouse Inspector Shafiqul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

RANGAMATI: The three-day-long Fire Service and Civil Defence Week began in the district. In this connection, Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence Station organized a discussion meeting at its office in the town in the morning.

Rangamati Additional DC (Revenue) Shilpi Rani Roy was present as chief guest while Assistant Director of Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Md Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting.

Additional SP Asaduzzaman, Rangamati Municipality Panel Mayor Kalayan Chakma, Rangamati Petrol Pump Association President Muniruzzaman Mohsin Rana and Director of Employment Rehabilitation Center for Physically Handicap Nurul Absar, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers recalled the contribution of firefighters and demanded to establish River Fire Service Station in the district.

Earlier, the national flag was hoisted up on the Fire Service Station premises and the national anthem was played.

Besides, a demonstration of fire incidents was also arranged there to create an awareness among the people in such situations.



