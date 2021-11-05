Feni people want to remain under Chattogram Division

FENI, Nov 4: "We want to remain under Chattogram, not under any other division", said 'Aamra Fenibasi' in a memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The memorandum was given to the Prime Minister through Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Salim Mahmud-ul-Hasan on Wednesday noon.

The previous day, a copy of the memorandum was given to local MP (Feni-2) Nizam Uddin Hazari.

The demand-implementing citizen committee, Aamra Fenibasi, handed over the memorandum to the DC for forwarding it to the Prime Minister.

The demand of keeping Feni under Chattogram came after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talked about two new divisions - Padma and Meghna. After her announcement, it became a field talk that proposed Meghna Division might include greater Cumilla and six districts of Noakhali. It stirred sense of Feni people, and they became vocal in demand of not including Feni with the new division but keeping it with Chattogram.

Aamra Fenibasi has included representatives of different professions.












