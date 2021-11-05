Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Load-shedding vitiating life at Kamalganj

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, Nov 4: Load-shedding by Palli Bidyut in Kamalganj Upazila of the district is vitiating public life.
According to local sources, the load-shedding is continuing for four to five times everyday.
There are over one lakh subscribers including tea factories and other ones under Kamalganj Upazila zonal office.
The load-shedding is taking place in morning, noon, afternoon, and evening; and each time it is continuing for one hour. It is also taking place at late night and is continuing for two hours each time. In this manner, the load-shedding is going on unabated in different areas of the upazila.
Electricity outage in the morning is very regular in many areas. Though in the evening electricity comes, but after some time it goes out again, causing sufferings to businessmen and school-college students.
Chairman of Patanusha Union Shahid Ali said, "We are passing days in suffering due to load-shedding. Electricity does not stay for more than 5-6 hours in a day."
Businessman Amir Ali of Shamshernagar in the upazila said, "We have to close our shops after evening due to load-shedding. Our businesses are hampered. People are not coming to the bazaar because of excessive hot."
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, guardians of school and college students said, "Our children's study is hampered due to electricity outage after evening. They have lost their reading mind amid corona; now the load-shedding is harming them additionally."
Deputy General Manager of Zonal Office of Palli Bidyut Samity in Moulvibazar  Golam Faruk Mir said, it (load-shedding) is being maintained due to a defective power station in Sylhet Divisional Office.
It will be solved within soon, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paddy harvesting begins at Bagatipara
Unidentified man crushed under train in Bogura
Three murdered in 3 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
5 killed in road mishaps in three districts
Prices of essentials on rise in Noakhali
20 ethnic students get PMO scholarship
One to die, two get life term in murder case


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft