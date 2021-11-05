Load-shedding vitiating life at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, Nov 4: Load-shedding by Palli Bidyut in Kamalganj Upazila of the district is vitiating public life.

According to local sources, the load-shedding is continuing for four to five times everyday.

There are over one lakh subscribers including tea factories and other ones under Kamalganj Upazila zonal office.

The load-shedding is taking place in morning, noon, afternoon, and evening; and each time it is continuing for one hour. It is also taking place at late night and is continuing for two hours each time. In this manner, the load-shedding is going on unabated in different areas of the upazila.

Electricity outage in the morning is very regular in many areas. Though in the evening electricity comes, but after some time it goes out again, causing sufferings to businessmen and school-college students.

Chairman of Patanusha Union Shahid Ali said, "We are passing days in suffering due to load-shedding. Electricity does not stay for more than 5-6 hours in a day."

Businessman Amir Ali of Shamshernagar in the upazila said, "We have to close our shops after evening due to load-shedding. Our businesses are hampered. People are not coming to the bazaar because of excessive hot."

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, guardians of school and college students said, "Our children's study is hampered due to electricity outage after evening. They have lost their reading mind amid corona; now the load-shedding is harming them additionally."

Deputy General Manager of Zonal Office of Palli Bidyut Samity in Moulvibazar Golam Faruk Mir said, it (load-shedding) is being maintained due to a defective power station in Sylhet Divisional Office.

It will be solved within soon, he added.







