Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:19 AM
Russia to get hypersonic missiles in 2022: Putin

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

MOSCOW, Nov 4: Tests of Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion and deliveries to the navy will begin in 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The move is part of a bid by Moscow to forge ahead in a race with the United States and others to deploy the next generation of long-range weapons that are harder to detect and intercept. Russia last month said it had successfully test launched a Zircon missile from a submarine for the first time.
"Now it is especially important to develop and implement the technologies necessary to create new hypersonic weapons systems, high-powered lasers and robotic systems that will be able to effectively counter potential military threats, which means they will further strengthen the security of our country," Putin said in televised remarks.
Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia's new generation of weapons is, while recognising that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »


