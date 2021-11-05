Video
Friday, 5 November, 2021
China could have 1,000 N-warheads by 2030: US

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

WASHINGTON, Nov 4: China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the United States has said, but Beijing on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat.
The United States has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the People's Liberation Army into "world-class forces" by 2049, according to its official plan.
The People's Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the Pentagon report published Wednesday.
Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, China is building a "nuclear triad," with capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, it said.    -AFP


