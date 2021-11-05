WHO warns of 0.5 million Covid deaths in Europe

FRANKFURT, Nov 4: The rising number of cases of Covid-19 in Europe is of "grave concern" and the region could see another half a million deaths by early next year, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday.

"The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region is of grave concern," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference, adding that one reliable projection would mean "another half a million COVID-19 deaths," by February if the current trajectory continued.

The WHO's European Region spans 53 countries and territories and includes several nations in Central Asia. Alarm bells were ringing especially in Germany, the European Union's most populous country, where the number of new cases over the past 24 hours soared to almost 34,000 on Thursday -- an all-time high, according to the Robert Koch Institute health agency.

Meanwhile Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve the use of Merck's anti-Covid pill to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate coronavirus infections. Health minister Sajid Javid called the molnupiravir antiviral "a game-changer for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed".

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday that the country of 83 million people was facing a "massive" pandemic among the unvaccinated and that intensive care beds were starting to run out in some regions. "Corona is once again raging with full force, the fourth wave is hitting us hard," the top-selling Bild daily wrote. The WHO's Europe region -- which spans 53 countries and territories and includes several nations in Central Asia -- has now recorded 78 million cases. -AFP









