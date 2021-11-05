GLASGOW, Nov 4: Critics of decades of inaction on global warming voiced deep scepticism as world leaders gathered in Glasgow to hammer out crucial deals to urgently reverse the intensifying climate crisis.

Many activists question whether developed countries will finally move to rein in greenhouse gas emissions and the major corporations responsible for them, and if rich nations - solely responsible for the crisis - will financially support poorer ones in the transformation away from fossil fuels.

Scientists say the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is likely the last chance to take serious measures to prevent the most catastrophic scenarios facing the planet, as temperatures continue to rise and extreme weather events become the norm. Bangladesh, a South Asian nation of 165 million people, is ranked the seventh-most affected country in the world by climate disasters, and spiking temperatures will only make the situation worse.

Mass migration from coastal areas to urban centres inland is already under way as rising seas envelop the low-elevation nation, with as many as 30 million people becoming "climate refugees" in the coming decades. Developed nations agreed in 2009 that they would contribute $100bn annually to help developing ones deal with the effects of climate change and transform their energy systems. Rich countries, however, have failed on their promises so far with pledges expected to fall short by about $75bn between 2020-25.

UK-based climate and environmental campaigner Rupert Read is another sceptic that world leaders, particular the most powerful, will take real action after more than 30 years of doing nothing to prevent the Earth's warming through human activity.

"We're on course for civilizational meltdown," Read told Al Jazeera. "So the bottom line is there are no adults in the room, there is no cavalry riding to the rescue. We need to act on this together and we need to act on this without expectation that our governments are going to save us."

Fariha Aumi, deputy coordinator for Fridays For Future-Bangladesh from Jamalpur in the country's north, told Al Jazeera decades of feet-dragging by world leaders has left her sceptical about the outcome of COP26.

"We will be looking forward to the excuses the developed countries will make, and are hoping to throw some good questions about the [climate] mitigation of our country," Aumi, a 22-year-old medical student, said. "If they [G20 leaders] had a sense of responsibility about their deeds or decisions, they would have kept the Global South in mind and provided compensation money properly. Neither of these is visible."

She added previous climate summits were declared "successful" yet promises went unfulfilled. "If they still do not understand that the 'hidden pandemic' is still going on, I don't think they will take any action to stop the emissions," said Aumi.

There are many good reasons to be doubtful that world leaders will suddenly jump into action and attempt to head off "catastrophic" warming. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), formed in 1988, recently warned the planet's average temperature will be 1.5 degrees Celsius (4.7 Fahrenheit) higher by 2030 - a decade earlier than projected just three years ago. -AL JAZEERA









