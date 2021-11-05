Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Benzema double carries sloppy Real to victory over Shakhtar

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

MADRID, NOV 4: Karim Benzema scored twice as a below-par Real Madrid did just enough to beat Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and move within sight of the Champions League last 16.
Benzema's opener made Madrid the first club to score 1000 goals in the European Cup but this was far from a vintage performance from Carlo Ancelotti's side, who were frequently whistled by the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Shakhtar struck a deserved equaliser towards the end of a shoddy first half only for Benzema to score a second for a 2-1 win, with both of his goals set up by the in-form Vinicius Junior.
A second victory over Shakhtar in as many weeks has restored Madrid's control over Group D after the shock defeat by Sheriff in September briefly dragged them into the pack.
But another lethargic performance did not go down well with the Real Madrid supporters.
"I understand it, I know the fans very well, they demand a lot," said Ancelotti. "We started well, then we dropped a bit but that can happen and it's good the fans wake us up with some whistles. It helps us."
Benzema has now scored 13 goals in 14 appearances for his club this season, his latest contribution coming after a rest last weekend, when he was left out for the first time in eight months.
There was concern when the 33-year-old appeared to request his substitution late in the second half and then was seen with ice on his groin on the bench.
But Benzema said: "It was just a knock mixed with a bit of tiredness. I'll be fine for Saturday."
Luka Modric wiggled through early on and forced a good save after a neat exchange with Lucas Vazquez before Madrid took the lead, Vinicius rewarded for his pressure in the box and able to tee up Benzema for a simple finish.
But the advantage and level of comfort first made Madrid complacent and then sloppy as the intensity dropped to walking pace and mistakes began to creep in.
Alan Patrick hit the post from distance while Fernando was allowed to dribble through the sleeping Madrid midfield and shot wide. Eder Militao turned to his teammates with his arms outstretched.
Madrid were finding it difficult to raise the tempo even as the jeers of the home crowd rang in their ears and Shakhtar grabbed a deserved equaliser before half-time.
Mykola Matvienko clipped the ball towards Alan Patrick and he chested the ball down for Fernando, who arrived just at the right time to smash the finish past Thibaut Courtois.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema double carries sloppy Real to victory over Shakhtar
Leipzig frustrate PSG with last-gasp equaliser
Liverpool reach last 16
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Cricketer in Yorkshire urges 'cultural change'
Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation
Batting legend Dravid named India's new head coach
Afghanistan need more big-time matches to be merrier: Rashid


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft