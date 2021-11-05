Video
Leipzig frustrate PSG with last-gasp equaliser

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Leipzig's Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (C) celebrates scoring the 2-2 from the penalty spot with his team-mates during the UEFA Champions League, Group A, football match RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain in Leipzig, eastern Germany on November 3, 2021. photo: AFP

LEIPZIG, NOV 4: Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty in stoppage time as RB Leipzig held Paris Saint-Germain, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday.
PSG had been cruising to an away win and were 2-1 up with 90 minutes gone in Leipzig as Georginio Wijnaldum netted twice to cancel out Christopher Nkunku's early goal for the hosts.
In the dying seconds, Leipzig were awarded a penalty when PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe leaped onto Nkunku as a cross came in and substitute Szoboszlai made no mistake with the spot kick.
"We didn't start well, but Leipzig did and we had to get back in the game," Wijnaldum told DAZN. "We created second-half chances, but also gave a lot away too.
"We have to learn from that and control the game better, because we were 2-1 up and should have put our chances away. There is a lot of room for improvement."
With Messi sidelined, the draw cost PSG first place in Group A and left them a point behind new leaders Manchester City, who thrashed Club Brugge 4-1.
PSG meet City in Manchester in three weeks' time.
"Being second to City doesn't change anything for us," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said.
"We need to have the desire to go there and win the game to try to be top of the group."
Leipzig's faint hopes of reaching the last 16 were ended as they remain bottom of their group despite earning their first point in Europe after three previous defeats.     -AFP


