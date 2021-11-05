Liverpool reach last 16



Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota fouls Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Goals inside the first 21 minutes from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane gave the Spanish champions a mountain to climb even before Felipe was sent off before half-time for a cynical hack on Mane.

Maximum points from four games is enough to win Liverpool Group B and guarantee home advantage in the second leg of their last-16 tie come the new year.

The Reds are now unbeaten in 25 games in all competitions stretching back to the end of last season, matching a club record.

And four straight victories to obliterate what on paper looked a tough group alongside Porto and AC Milan has sent out a warning that the 2019 winners are back among the contenders to win the Champions League.

"You earn a lot of money to win Champions League games," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. "The first target was to get through this group, but we did it with two games to go.

"An incredible group stage so far, I wouldn't have expected that when I saw the draw. For tonight job done, but we all know there are two games to go and we will try everything to win them as well."

Atletico on the other hand have a battle to reach the knockout stages as they sit third, one point behind Porto with two games to play.

"In recent seasons it has been like this for us," said Simeone of having to go to the wire to reach the last 16. "We have the responsibility to improve and we have two great games in front of us."

When the sides last met at Anfield 20 months ago, Atletico's dramatic extra-time victory to reach the Champions League quarter-finals was overshadowed by the looming threat of coronavirus.

The Liverpool support had not forgotten the bad blood that brewed between the teams from that tie and the Reds' 3-2 win in the Spanish capital two weeks ago.

Luis Suarez was roundly booed on his return to Anfield, while Atletico coach Diego Simeone was mocked as his side capitulated before half-time.

The Argentine was aghast on the touchline at some of the visitors' defending during the first 45 minutes.

Just like their meeting in Madrid, Liverpool were 2-0 up inside the first quarter.

Jota easily escaped the attention of Felipe to have a free header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross to open the floodgates.

Alexander-Arnold was also the creator for the second goal as this time his shot was turned beyond Jan Oblak by Mane. -AFP









