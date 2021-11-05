Video
Cricketer in Yorkshire urges 'cultural change'

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

LONDON, NOV 4: Azeem Rafiq demanded on Thursday sweeping changes at his former club Yorkshire and cricket as a whole, in a deepening racism row that has cost the county side a host of sponsors.
The county offered the 30-year-old Pakistan-born off-spinner "profound and unreserved apologies" in a report into his allegations of racial abuse in September.
But last week it said it would take no disciplinary action against any staff, unleashing a wave of criticism and prompting big name backers to withdraw their support.
Rafiq said the row was about "institutional racism and abject failures by numerous leaders at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and in the wider game.
"The sport I love and my club desperately need reform and cultural change," he posted on Twitter.
"The system and environment changes that will organically educate & bring through a new generation that make this the beautiful game it should be."
The row has drawn in senior British government ministers and politicians, as well as governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Rafiq, Yorkshire's chairman and the county's chief executive and director of cricket have all been summoned to testify before a parliamentary committee on November 16.
Former England international Gary Ballance on Wednesday admitted using a racial slur against Rafiq, saying in a statement: "I regret that I used this word in immature exchanges in my younger years.    -AFP


Cricketer in Yorkshire urges 'cultural change'
