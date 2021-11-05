Batting legend Dravid named India's new head coach

NEW DELHI, NOV 4: India's cricket board named batting legend and former captain Rahul Dravid as head coach on Wednesday, replacing Ravi Shastri who is stepping down at the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup where the team is struggling to reach the semi-finals.

"Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game... I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Dravid, 48, nicknamed "The Wall" or "Mr. Dependable" for his classical style and rock-solid defence, will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand starting later this month.

Before retiring in 2012, Dravid scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests, second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for India and fourth overall in the world rankings.

Dravid, who in recent years had a successful run as head coach of India A and the under-19s nurturing several young players who are now stars, called his appointment "an absolute honour".

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day," he said in the statement.

"With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job," said Jay Shah, BCCI honorary secretary. -AFP



