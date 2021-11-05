Video
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:18 AM
BCB announces team for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.
The tournament will be played between November 21 and December 5, with three spots up for grabs for the ODI World Cup scheduled for next March-April in New Zealand.
Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the Qualifier on November 21.
Ahead of the tournament, the women's team will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of their preparation for the qualifier. The Bangladesh side will depart for Harare today (Friday).
The three matches are scheduled for November 11, 13 and 15. All of the matches will be held in Queen Sports Ground in Bulawayo.
Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Shanjida Akther Meghla.
Standby: Shamima Sultana, Suraiya Azmim.     -BSS


