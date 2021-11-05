Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Bangladesh might have put a bad performance in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup but ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is enjoying a good run.
He was nominated for the second time for the ICC Men's player of the Month award for October. Earlier he was nominated for his performance in July and eventually won that award as first Bangladeshi cricketer.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the October nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards, instituted in January this year to recognise the best International performances across formats for male and female cricketers.
Apart from Shakib, the nominees for October in the men's category Pakistan's power hitter and finisher Asif Ali and Namibia's prolific batter David Weise. Whilst in the women's category Ireland's all-rounder Laura Delany and right-handed batter Gaby Lewis make the list along with Zimbabwe's captain and all-rounder Mary-Anne Musonda.
Shakib Al Hasan played six T20Is last month as part of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. He scored a total of 131 runs with a strike rate of 109.16 and took a total of 11 wickets with an economy rate of 5.59. Shakib had two spectacular all-round matches at the tournament last month, scoring 42 and taking three wickets against Oman before striking 46 and taking four wickets against Papua New Guinea.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema double carries sloppy Real to victory over Shakhtar
Leipzig frustrate PSG with last-gasp equaliser
Liverpool reach last 16
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Cricketer in Yorkshire urges 'cultural change'
Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation
Batting legend Dravid named India's new head coach
Afghanistan need more big-time matches to be merrier: Rashid


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft