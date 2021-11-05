

Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

He was nominated for the second time for the ICC Men's player of the Month award for October. Earlier he was nominated for his performance in July and eventually won that award as first Bangladeshi cricketer.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the October nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards, instituted in January this year to recognise the best International performances across formats for male and female cricketers.

Apart from Shakib, the nominees for October in the men's category Pakistan's power hitter and finisher Asif Ali and Namibia's prolific batter David Weise. Whilst in the women's category Ireland's all-rounder Laura Delany and right-handed batter Gaby Lewis make the list along with Zimbabwe's captain and all-rounder Mary-Anne Musonda.

Shakib Al Hasan played six T20Is last month as part of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. He scored a total of 131 runs with a strike rate of 109.16 and took a total of 11 wickets with an economy rate of 5.59. Shakib had two spectacular all-round matches at the tournament last month, scoring 42 and taking three wickets against Oman before striking 46 and taking four wickets against Papua New Guinea. -BSS









