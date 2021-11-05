Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Damon Galgut awarded Booker Prize 2021

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Damon Galgut awarded Booker Prize 2021

Damon Galgut awarded Booker Prize 2021

LONDON, Nov 4: South African playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on Wednesday won the 2021 Booker Prize for "The Promise", his third shortlisted novel which chronicles a family in his homeland from the late apartheid era through to Jacob Zuma's presidency.
Spanning several decades, the book shows the family's growing disintegration as the country emerges into democracy.
"I am really profoundly, humbly grateful for this," the 57-year-old said as he accepted the prestigious British award at a televised ceremony in London.
"It's taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn't be here," added the author, who wrote his first novel aged 17.
"The Promise", about a white family with a farm outside Pretoria -- where Galgut grew up -- was tipped to land the prize ahead of the announcement late Wednesday.     -NDTV



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Damon Galgut awarded Booker Prize 2021
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a discussion
BNP extends support to transport strike
1 dies, 157 hospitalized with dengue
BNP’s rhetoric fails to cajole people: Quader
Opposition needed but no anti-liberation forces: Tajul
Dhaka, Delhi plan exchange of visits eying Dec 6, 16 mega events
‘Don’t arrest journos sued under DSA  instantly’


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft