

Damon Galgut awarded Booker Prize 2021

Spanning several decades, the book shows the family's growing disintegration as the country emerges into democracy.

"I am really profoundly, humbly grateful for this," the 57-year-old said as he accepted the prestigious British award at a televised ceremony in London.

"It's taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn't be here," added the author, who wrote his first novel aged 17.

