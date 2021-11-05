Video
BNP extends support to transport strike

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Thakurgaon, Nov 4:  BNP on Thursday extended its support to nationwide transport strike called in protest against the fuel price hike.
"We extend our full support to transport strike as the government has raised the fuel prices amid the growing price hike of essentials," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Talking to reporters at his residence in the district town, he also said the current 'unelected' government has long been taking many anti-people decisions as per its whim since it has no accountability to people and parliament.
"It (govt) is increasing the prices of all essentials and fuels to make the pockets of ruling party men heavier," the BNP leader said.
He said the fuel prices have been increased to give the Awami League-backed oil and LPG importers a scope for making a quick buck. Fakhrul voiced concern that the prices of all essentials will increase further with the increase in fuel prices.
"People are now going through serious sufferings to cope with the soaring prices of essentials. Their lives will become more miserable with the further hike in necessary goods," he said.
The BNP leader also said the fresh fuel price hike will create huge pressure on the economy and many commodities will go beyond people's buying capacity.
He alleged that the government is least bothered about public sufferings as it is not elected by their votes.
Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van, Tank Lorry and Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordination Council called an indefinite nationwide strike from Friday in protest against the fuel price hike.
Leaders of the organization said the government raised the toll of Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur Bridge from 257 percent to 300 percent "illogically" on November 2 and then it raised the prices of fuel, said a press release.
On Wednesday, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene at the retail level.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said the petroleum prices have been readjusted against the backdrop of price hike of petroleum on the international market.
Meanwhile, the price of private operators' liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has been raised to Tk 1,313 per 12-kg container from Tk 1259 with effect from Thursday (Nov 4) at the retail level.   Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price at a press briefing.     -UNB.







