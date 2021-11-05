1 dies, 157 hospitalized with dengue

One more patient died and 157 people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 122 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 35 to hospitals outside Dhaka. According to the statistics, a total of 24,277 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 4. Among them, a total of 23,424 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 757. Of them, 601 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 156 are receiving it outside the capital.









