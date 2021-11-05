Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP’s rhetoric fails to cajole people: Quader

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Staff Correspondent

BNP will not be able to win the people's heart by making cunning comments, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday.
He said this while addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
In reply to  BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that there will be massive crowd on return of BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh, Quader said the people want to see at first fugitive convict Tarique Rahman's coming to country and then it will be clear whether BNP sees better days or not. Asking BNP in which year Tarique Rahman would come to country, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said 13 years have passed but Tarique Rahman could not show his courage to return to the country.
Quader mentioned of BNP making tall talks in the last several years like "BNP would make mass movement", "captive Begum Khaleda Zia is more powerful than free Khaleda Zia", "BNP would attain landslide victory in elections" and "Awami League will not get more than 30 parliamentary seats".
"People see what has happened by making such rhetoric," he added. Later, the minister inaugurated the 69-meter Nangalia Bridge on Vatkura-Basail-Sakhipur road in Tangail which was built at a cost of around Taka 8.50 crore.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Damon Galgut awarded Booker Prize 2021
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a discussion
BNP extends support to transport strike
1 dies, 157 hospitalized with dengue
BNP’s rhetoric fails to cajole people: Quader
Opposition needed but no anti-liberation forces: Tajul
Dhaka, Delhi plan exchange of visits eying Dec 6, 16 mega events
‘Don’t arrest journos sued under DSA  instantly’


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft