BNP’s rhetoric fails to cajole people: Quader

BNP will not be able to win the people's heart by making cunning comments, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday.

He said this while addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

In reply to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that there will be massive crowd on return of BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh, Quader said the people want to see at first fugitive convict Tarique Rahman's coming to country and then it will be clear whether BNP sees better days or not. Asking BNP in which year Tarique Rahman would come to country, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said 13 years have passed but Tarique Rahman could not show his courage to return to the country.

Quader mentioned of BNP making tall talks in the last several years like "BNP would make mass movement", "captive Begum Khaleda Zia is more powerful than free Khaleda Zia", "BNP would attain landslide victory in elections" and "Awami League will not get more than 30 parliamentary seats".

"People see what has happened by making such rhetoric," he added. Later, the minister inaugurated the 69-meter Nangalia Bridge on Vatkura-Basail-Sakhipur road in Tangail which was built at a cost of around Taka 8.50 crore.








