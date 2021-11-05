Video
Opposition needed but no anti-liberation forces: Tajul

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Thursday said the country need a strong opposition political party but not any anti liberation one to strengthen democracy in the country.
Tajul Islam made the remark at a national workshop on 'Strengthening District Councils Achieving SDGs' organized by the Local Government Department and UNDP at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.
The LGRD minister said, "The government is working to spread development in every village in the country. The government is working for the development of democracy as well as economic development of the country. For this, the country needs a strong opposition party but not any anti-liberation party."  
Mentioning that other political parties of the country were established out of military rule and left the country 20 years behind, Tajul Islam said. Only Awami League was established in the country through democratic movements. And all other political parties are working to implement the agenda of foreign powers, he said.
The law is being amended to make the district council stronger and more effective, said Tajul Islam.





