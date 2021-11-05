Video
Dhaka, Delhi plan exchange of visits eying Dec 6, 16 mega events

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh and India are working together eyeing two mega events next month - Maitri Diwas and Victory Day of Bangladesh - on December 6 and December 16 respectively with exchange of high-level visits, officials said.
Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangladesh and India decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), the day when India recognized Bangladesh in 1971.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to visit Bangladesh on December 16 and 17 at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid to attend the Victory Day celebrations apart from his other key engagements, said a diplomatic source, adding that the two sides are working to give it a final shape. If it is confirmed, this will be the first visit by the 14th President of India to Bangladesh as he was sworn in on 25 July, 2017.
On March 26 to 27, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh. The visit symbolised the partnership of half a century between Bangladesh and India that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region, both sides reconized.
During the visit, the Prime Minister of India called on President Abdul Hamid. Modi laid a wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar as a mark of respect to the memory and contribution of the great freedom fighters of Bangladesh.
He also paid rich tribute and respect to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj.
To cherish this landmark day in history - December 6 -, the government of Bangladesh and the government of India are jointly organizing a "Logo and Backdrop" designing competition.  The logo and backdrop are to represent the spirit of the Bangladesh Liberation War, the ideology and vision of the Bangladeshi struggle, and the spirit of fraternity and solidarity extended to this struggle by the people of India, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.      -UNB


