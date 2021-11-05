Income drops by 18pc in slums, 15pc in villages

Income of the country's people has dropped by 18 percent in slums and 15percent in villages since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic as people were hit hard by the latest lockdown than the first one in April 2020.

Due to the pandemic, at least 19.5 percent of the national population belong to the 'new poor' group as of August this year, which is five percent higher than the estimated rate in March 2021.

It came from a survey report conducted jointly by BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) and Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).

The findings were shared in a BIGD-PPRC joint webinar held on Thursday.

BIGD Director Dr Imran Matin shared findings of the fourth survey conducted in August this year while BRAC Chairman Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, also PPRC chief, spoke at the event.

The fourth round of the livelihood survey was conducted with 4,872 households in rural areas and urban slums. The previous three rounds were conducted in April and June 2020 and March 2021.

According to the findings of the survey, livelihood of the urban slum and rural households in Bangladesh was gradually recovering since it was severely hit by the first lockdown in April 2020 but the latest lockdown has reversed the recovery trend.

The survey found that income dropped by 18percent in slums and 15 percent in villages from the levels in March this year signaled a new reversal in the recovery trend.

At least 45 percent of households received some relief during the first lockdown while it was only 23 percent last time.

As a result, the livelihoods recovery has reversed and in August the average income was 23 percent lower than pre-Covid-19 level with lesser reversal in villages (12 percent lower than the pre-Covid-19 level) and higher reversal in urban slums (30 percent lower than pre-Covid-10 level).

It said that 10 percent of those who were employed before the pandemic were still not engaged in any income-generating activities. Income and employment uncertainties over 18 months gave rise to several vulnerabilities. Many have switched occupations, often finding whatever they could for survival, creating a risk of shifting to worse jobs. 17pc of skilled workers took jobs as unskilled workers and day laborers.

Outstanding debt has been increasing consistently during the pandemic, from 13pc of average yearly household income just before the pandemic (in February 2020) to 28pc in August 2021.

It said majority of the households are not consuming any meat, milk, or fruit, and per capita food expenditure is still much below the pre-Covid-19 level.

Most likely to avoid the high living cost in cities, 10 percent of slum dwellers moved back to villages or cheaper cities and have not come back. All these factors can have a long-term impact on the livelihoods of the affected families, it added.

Of the surveyed households, poverty rate remains 17pc higher than the pre-Covid-19 level. The situation remains much worse in urban slums where 77pc of the surveyed households were poor in terms of daily income, a rate 22 percent higher than that of pre-Covid-19 level, it said.

Based on these findings, an estimated 19.5percent of the national population belong to the 'new poor' group as of August, five age points higher than the estimated rate in March 2021. Many of the 'new poor' households seem to have fallen into longer-term poverty. At least 29pc of the households with income above the poverty line in the sample became poor as soon as the pandemic hit.









