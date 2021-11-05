President asks Navy to develop skills in modern tactics, IT



President Abdul Hamid cuts cake at Bangabhaban in the capital during a virtual programme to award National Standard to Bangladesh Navy ship Shaheed Moazzem at Shaheed Moazzem Parade ground in Kaptai on Thursday. photo : pid

"You (Navy members) need to develop expertise in modern tactics and IT. Each Navy member must perform their respective duties more efficiently and perfectly by maintaining the optimum level of professionalism," the President said while virtually addressing a function of the Navy at Kaptai, Rangamati this afternoon.

The President, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Division, virtually attended the National Standard Giving Ceremony at the Parade Ground of the Banouja Shaheed Moazzam Training Base in Rangamati.

He said every member of the navy should remain ready to accept any sacrifice to protect the country's sovereignty as well as self-dignity.

Being imbued with patriotism, they (Navy) should always keep themselves ready to carry out their duties with honesty and dutifulness, the President hoped.

He told the Navy to stay beside the people of the country in their joys and sorrows, and love the country and its people.

Referring to the maritime resources, Abdul Hamid said, "We are directly and indirectly dependent on the natural resources of the vast ocean. So, maintaining a development-friendly environment and ensuring security in the sea is very important for the national economic development."

The President said each navy personnel should perform a very responsible role in implementing various activities of the country's Blue Economy, military and economic development, preventing human trafficking and smuggling in coastal areas, ensuring the safety of fishermen and merchant ships. -BSS









President M Abdul Hamid on Thursday asked the naval force to develop its skills and expertise in modern tactics and information technology (IT) to face future challenges."You (Navy members) need to develop expertise in modern tactics and IT. Each Navy member must perform their respective duties more efficiently and perfectly by maintaining the optimum level of professionalism," the President said while virtually addressing a function of the Navy at Kaptai, Rangamati this afternoon.The President, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Division, virtually attended the National Standard Giving Ceremony at the Parade Ground of the Banouja Shaheed Moazzam Training Base in Rangamati.He said every member of the navy should remain ready to accept any sacrifice to protect the country's sovereignty as well as self-dignity.Being imbued with patriotism, they (Navy) should always keep themselves ready to carry out their duties with honesty and dutifulness, the President hoped.He told the Navy to stay beside the people of the country in their joys and sorrows, and love the country and its people.Referring to the maritime resources, Abdul Hamid said, "We are directly and indirectly dependent on the natural resources of the vast ocean. So, maintaining a development-friendly environment and ensuring security in the sea is very important for the national economic development."The President said each navy personnel should perform a very responsible role in implementing various activities of the country's Blue Economy, military and economic development, preventing human trafficking and smuggling in coastal areas, ensuring the safety of fishermen and merchant ships. -BSS