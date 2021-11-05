Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

President asks Navy to develop skills in modern tactics, IT

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

President Abdul Hamid cuts cake at Bangabhaban in the capital during a virtual programme to award National Standard to Bangladesh Navy ship Shaheed Moazzem at Shaheed Moazzem Parade ground in Kaptai on Thursday. photo : pid

President Abdul Hamid cuts cake at Bangabhaban in the capital during a virtual programme to award National Standard to Bangladesh Navy ship Shaheed Moazzem at Shaheed Moazzem Parade ground in Kaptai on Thursday. photo : pid

President M Abdul Hamid on Thursday asked the naval force to develop its skills and expertise in modern tactics and information technology (IT) to face future challenges.
"You (Navy members) need to develop expertise in modern tactics and IT. Each Navy member must perform their respective duties more efficiently and perfectly by maintaining the optimum level of professionalism," the President said while virtually addressing a function of the Navy at Kaptai, Rangamati this afternoon.
The President, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Division, virtually attended the National Standard Giving Ceremony at the Parade Ground of the Banouja Shaheed Moazzam Training Base in Rangamati.
He said every member of the navy should remain ready to accept any sacrifice to protect the country's sovereignty as well as self-dignity.
Being imbued with patriotism, they (Navy) should always keep themselves ready to carry out their duties with honesty and dutifulness, the President hoped.
He told the Navy to stay beside the people of the country in their joys and sorrows, and love the country and its people.
Referring to the maritime resources, Abdul Hamid said, "We are directly and indirectly dependent on the natural resources of the vast ocean. So, maintaining a development-friendly environment and ensuring security in the sea is very important for the national economic development."
The President said each navy personnel should perform a very responsible role in implementing various activities of the country's Blue Economy, military and economic development, preventing human trafficking and smuggling in coastal areas, ensuring the safety of fishermen and merchant ships.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Damon Galgut awarded Booker Prize 2021
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a discussion
BNP extends support to transport strike
1 dies, 157 hospitalized with dengue
BNP’s rhetoric fails to cajole people: Quader
Opposition needed but no anti-liberation forces: Tajul
Dhaka, Delhi plan exchange of visits eying Dec 6, 16 mega events
‘Don’t arrest journos sued under DSA  instantly’


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft