Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:16 AM
Take care of environ while setting up industries: Prez

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday called for considering the state of environment while going for establishment of factories and industrial enterprises.
"We need to be careful about the environment alongside industrialisation," he said in a recorded video speech at a function to recognise 19 industrial houses with "President's Industrial Development Award-2019" at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
The President underlined the importance of product diversification along with making quality products.
"At the time of the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' with increasing use of new technologies worldwide, domestic industrial products are facing a tough competition in the international market . . . So, we must ensure quality products simultaneously bring diversification in production," he said.
He also asked the industrial entrepreneurs to take necessary steps to ensure the workers' welfare. -UNB


