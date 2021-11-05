Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday

Video
Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Admission tests for the academic year 2020-21 at seven government colleges under Dhaka University (DU) will be held on Friday.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman will visit the examination centre at Dhaka College, says a press release issued on Thursday.

However, students have become worried over the announcement of a nationwide strike of public transports from 6:00am on Friday.

Owners and workers of buses, minibuses and trucks have announced the strike separately on Friday protesting the diesel price hike.

They also announced that they would not operate any transport from Friday.

The coordinator of the admission committee, Prof Dr Abdul Moin, who is also the dean of the Business Studies Faculty, said: "We have taken all preparations to conduct the tests smoothly."

He also said no instruction had been received so far from the authorities concerned about changing the schedule of the admission tests.

