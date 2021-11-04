Aman harvesting begins

The farmers across the country have started harvesting Aman paddy from this week as paddy has ripened. With fields now strewn with golden paddy, the breeze of rural Bangla is blowing with sweet smell of ripe Aman.

As the newly harvested Aman paddy is being sold at expected price in most places across the country, farmers' joy knows no bounds.

A gleam of satisfaction in everyone's face as the fields have turned into paddy festivals as the prolonged wait of four and half a month through hard labour has finally become meaningful. Paddy grown aplenty this year will rightly ensure their annual food safety and earn them necessary money.

According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials, Aman paddy harvesting has already been started in the northern districts of the country including Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Ponchagarh, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Bogura, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Joypurhat, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Tangail and Netrokona areas.

As new rice has started to roll in the capital's market, rice price in the market has started declining. Every kg of coarse rice is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 42. However,

every maund of paddy is being sold at Tk 950 to Tk 1,100.

Farmers' having no breathing time has recently been seen in Gazipur and Tangail busy in paddy harvesting. Some are cutting, some are tying knots and some are busy with carrying their grown paddy to their yards.

Paddy is being threshed and dried on the road. Paved village roads have become paddy threshing and drying yards before taking in the stores.

On Friday, soaked paijam paddy were sold at Shibganj Market in Netrokona's Durgapur for Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,120. It also sold at the same price at Durgapur Haat on Saturday.

However, paddy was sold at Tk 1,000 to Tk 10,50 at Thakurganj Haat under Dimla Upazila in Nilphamari district, according to Badsha Miah, a farmer of the area.

He said farmers of area are very much happy getting fair price of paddy. They will get some profit this year and would be able to lead their lives smoothly selling the paddy in the markets.

In the wholesale market of Ashuganj in Mymensingh, some dry fine paddy was sold for Tk 1,200. In Tangail's Bhuapur market, advance varieties of paddy are being sold at Tk 1,050 to 1,150. Farmers are happy with the good price of paddy at the beginning of the season.

Aman paddy is mainly rain fed. This year, bumper crop has been grown due to adequate rainfall.

Country's about 40 percent of the rice is produced from Aman season. The rest 60 percent comes from Boro and Aush.

Huge demand of workers in this countrywide paddy festival, workers are getting satisfactory wage. Agro-based labour market has found tempo. The paddy harvesting workers are not available in less than Tk 800 to Tk 1,000.

It is also improving their standard. In Gazipur area, farmers were seen returning home with winter clothes and Hilsa fish after selling paddy.

Surendra Nath, a farmer from Kapasia said, "This year, we have got adequate water for growing paddy as rain was available in the season. Now, I get sunshine while harvesting paddy. I am threshing paddy in front of the road of the worship temple."

In the Barind region of Sherpur, Bogra and Rajshahi, early varieties of Guti Swarna paddy are being sold at Tk 1,150. Although the farmers there were frustrated with the price of paddy for a few years, this time they are in a happy mood.

Farmers in the four northern districts of Bogra, Joypurhat, Pabna and Sirajganj are happy to get good prices. Compared to last year, this time, at the beginning of the season, the price is Tk 200 to Tk 250 higher in each maund than the previous years.

Asadul Islam, a farmer from Phulpur in Mymensingh, said that this time 'Bina-6', 'BR-49', 'Ranjit', 'Swarna', 'Paijam' and 'Kataribhog' paddy have ripened earlier. It will take another week for the thick varieties of paddy including 'BRI-33', 'BRI-39' and 'Bri-58' to ripen.

Hakim Ali, a farmer from Dupchanchia in Bogra, said it costs Tk 5,000 to Tk 6,000 depending on the region to harvest paddy on one bigha of land. Now the price of paddy is going up, a farmer will have a profit of Tk 8,000 to Tk 10,000 in every bigha of land, excluding all expenses.

Abu Sama, a rich farmer from Sreepur village in Netrokona's Durgapur, said that if paddy can be stored in hands, the price will go up further. "Some farmers are also cutting unripe paddy in the hope of getting better prices," he added.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told this correspondent that the government has already set price of procuring paddy and rice from the farmers. The procurement drive will start from November 7 with Tk 40 for per kg rice and Tk 28 per kg paddy.

The farmers have been reassured. They are not in panic about the paddy price. Rice mill owners are buying paddy at higher prices as rice market is on the rise. As a result, farmers are getting better price, he said adding that the government wants to ensure incentive for the farmers.

KM Monirul Alam, Director of Department of Agriculture Extension, said, "Aman was planted in 57.72 lakh hectares of land this season with a target of growing around 1.47 crore metric tons of Aman paddy.