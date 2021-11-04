Video
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:21 PM
Home Front Page

Medical colleges to resume in-person classes from Nov 6

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The in-person classes for the third and fourth-year medical college students and other medical institutions will resume from November 6.
The decision was made in a meeting of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, considering the proposal of the Medical
Education and Family Welfare division and the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said a press release.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque presided over the meeting.
According to the ministry's instructions, students who have taken two doses of Covid-19 jabs will be eligible to sit in the class.
The ministry also notified the authorities to train students in preventing and controlling infections, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, using personal protection equipment during practical classes in the hospital's ward, and ensure isolation centre facilities for students.


