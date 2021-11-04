Mitu murder case: Court rejects PBI’s final report

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: A Chattogram court on Wednesday rejected the final report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mehnaz Rahman passed the order after rejecting the final report of PBI in the case.

The court also rejected the 'naraji(discontent) petition' of former police superintendent Babul Akter in the case, said Advocate Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.

Babul, who served as SP of Chattagram, has been in Feni District jail since May 17.

On May 12, Babul was taken on a 5-day remand by PBI for interrogation after being arrested in a case filed by his father-in-law over his wife's killing.

On June 5, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her seven-year-old son Mahir Akhter for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul had filed a murder case with Panchlaish police station against three unidentified men.

On June 24, 2016 night, he was questioned for 15 hours at the intelligence office in Dhaka and on September 6, he voluntarily resigned from the police service. -UNB







