Covid kills 7 more, 256 cases detected

As the vaccination drive continues, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh largely remained static with health authorities reporting the deaths of seven more people and infections of 256 in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The daily-case positivity rate increased to 1.31 per cent from Tuesday's 1.14 per cent.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were

detected after testing 19,523 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Three of the deceased were men and two women.

With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,880 while the caseload climbed to 1,570,238, according to the DGHS. Also, the recovery rate climbed to 97.70 per cent with the recovery of 237 more patients during the period. -UNB









