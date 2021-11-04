Inadequate number of cargo flights hampering exports

Inadequate number of cargo flights is hampering exports as few flight operators have changed their directions at the time when there is shortage of cargoes due to shutdown of two explosive detection machines (EDS).

Though after a few days one out of the two EDSs came into operation the flight operators who changed their courses and stations are yet to come back to Dhaka or has curtailed the number of flights fearing that their flights may leave Dhaka airport underweight.

Couple of weeks back two EDS machines were shut causing a severe congestions of cargoes as they couldn't be scanned. As a result some flights raised their air freight charges and many reduced their number of flights.

The ground handling authority at the Dhaka airport deployed dog squad to detect explosives but that was not sufficient because of huge export cargo pressure.

When contacted Nasir Ahmed Khan, Director Port and Customs of Bangladesh

Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA), said at present there is a rule that no cargoes are allowed into the airport premises before thirty hours of flight.

As a result congestion has eased on the premises and exporters keep their goods in their own warehouses or place them outside the airport.

Despite that, scanning capacity is not adequate for the allowed cargoes within 30 hours as only a single EDS is operative, he said.

"But now our major crisis is low number of flights as many flights have changed their courses as previously they left Dhaka port underweight', he said.

Currently on an average per day 700 tonnes of cargoes are going out of the port and the rest remain in the port as there is no adequate number of flights.

But once the scanning problems are removed with installation of two EU Standard EDS machines then the authorities may get back the flights which are not coming to Dhaka port now, Nasir said

Hopefully the two new EDSs as per EU standard will be installed within couple of weeks and once they are installed there will be no scanning problems and the 30 hours rules may go.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, American Chambers of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham), said, "Amcham is putting the best effort to enhance Bangladesh- US business but infrastructure bottlenecks and poor quality of management in our ports and specially airport are the major concern."

"We are talking about diversification of export and high end RMG export but until our airport management support this initiative it would be difficult. Couple of EDS machines at airport cargo village malfunctions frequently and one of the two has been still out of order for about a month but the port authority is not giving proper attention to repair them."

The existing airport situation is not only hampering international trade but also sending wrong signals to the outer world regarding capabilities of Bangladesh logistics and it is going to affect investment climate of the country, the AmCham president said.

Nurul Amin, another BAFFA Director (media), said flight numbers are low due to shortage of pallets and trolleys in the ground handling premises. As a result, it is difficult to take scanned cargoes in the departure zone and the flights do not get adequate cargoes.

When the flight operators see they may leave port underweight then they may either raise freight charges or don't touch Dhaka port aiming to make their flights sustainable financially.

Rashedul Karim, General Manager (Cargo) of the HSJIA said, "Dog squad explosive detection is a special arrangement to ease works and one should not mix it up with regular process".

He said, "With Bangladesh's economic growth and rising numbers of exports there will always be few troubles and we are instantly fixing the problem."

One EDS is operative and the other one is in the process of being in operation and once both are operational the problems would ease.







