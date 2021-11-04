Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Contempt of court against  DU VC, former VC, two others

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court rule against Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, former VC Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique and two others for not complying with the Appellate Division directives over giving seniority and financial benefit to a teacher.
The two others are DU's acting registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar and the then registrar Md Rezaur Rahman.    
The HC, in the rule, wanted to know from them in four weeks why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for not complying with its directive.
The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the rule after hearing a contempt of court petition filed by DU Psychology Department teacher Professor Ayesha Mahmuda.
Lawyer Md Asrarul Hoque and Aminur Rahman Chowdhury
appeared for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
On August 11 in 2009, an HC bench had cancelled the appointments of three associate professors of DU as they did not have the required qualifications after hearing a writ petition filed by Ayesha Mahmuda.
The teachers are Dr Afroza Hossain, Dr Kamal Uddin and Mehjabin Hoque.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aman harvesting begins
Medical colleges to resume in-person classes from Nov 6
New Zealand thump Scotland by 16 runs
Mitu murder case: Court rejects PBI’s final report
Covid kills 7 more, 256 cases detected
Inadequate number of cargo flights hampering exports
Contempt of court against  DU VC, former VC, two others
IAEA sending fact finding mission to RNPP this month


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft