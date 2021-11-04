Contempt of court against  DU VC, former VC, two others

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court rule against Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, former VC Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique and two others for not complying with the Appellate Division directives over giving seniority and financial benefit to a teacher.

The two others are DU's acting registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar and the then registrar Md Rezaur Rahman.

The HC, in the rule, wanted to know from them in four weeks why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for not complying with its directive.

The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the rule after hearing a contempt of court petition filed by DU Psychology Department teacher Professor Ayesha Mahmuda.

Lawyer Md Asrarul Hoque and Aminur Rahman Chowdhury

appeared for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

On August 11 in 2009, an HC bench had cancelled the appointments of three associate professors of DU as they did not have the required qualifications after hearing a writ petition filed by Ayesha Mahmuda.

