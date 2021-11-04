HC asks cops to submit findings of probe to court by Nov 11

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked police to submit the report of the four-member probe body formed to investigate the death of one Tajul Islam in their custody at Haragach Police Station in Rangpur.

The HC sought the report after the State submitted an email sent from Rangpur Police Commissioner.

According to the report, a four-member probe committee has been formed which has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

The probe report will have to submit before the HC bench by November 11 including the post mortem report of Tajul Islam, and also the copy of the case filed over the death.

The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order on a suo muto move after Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta submitted the report of Rangpur Police Commissioner.

The report said police have conducted inquest on the body of Tajul Islam and found no injury marks.





