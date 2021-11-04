Video
Thursday, 4 November, 2021
Front Page

Two executed before conclusion of appeal

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

Despite having pending appeals before the Appellate Division of the Supreme the jail authorities of Jashore executed two accused in 2017.
When the appeal petitions filed by the victims' families were ready for hearing, the lawyer concerned came to know from the relatives that the death penalty was executed four years ago.
It is quite impossible to execute any death penalty during the pending of an appeal petition.
Two accused, Abdul Mokim and Golam Rasul Zaru, were the residents of Durlabpur village under Kumari Union Parishad in Alamdanga Upazila of Chuadanga district.
They were executed on November 16 in 2017 in Jashore Central Jail.
Lawyer of the victims Md Humayun Kabir said they filed appeal petitions with the Appellate Divisions in 2013 soon after the High Court verdict that upheld their death penalty in a case.
The appeal petitions have come up on the cause list of the Appellate Division for hearing.
The lawyer said, "I informed the families when the case came up on the cause list for hearing. Then the family members of the accused informed me that they (Mokim and Zaru) were executed four years ago.
Mokim's wife said that they last met in jail before that.
He said, "The case came up on the cause list of the Appellate Division on
Wednesday, but it was not heard. I will bring the matter to the attention of the court when it will again come for hearing. Someone has done the mistake, if it is true."
We will pray for a judicial probe into the issue, added the lawyer.
According to the case, a Chuadanga court on April 17 in 2008 gave death penalty to three persons, including Abdul Mokim and Golam Rasul Zaru, lifetime imprisonment to two accused and acquitted the remaining accused in a murder case.
The death references came to the High Court accordingly for the confirmation of the verdict in that year. After the hearing the High Court in 2013 upheld the death penalty of Mokim and Zaru and acquitted the remaining accused from the charges.
Later both the accused filed appeal petitions with the Appellate Division (appeal no 111/2013 and 107/2013) against the High Court verdict.
Then the Supreme Court lawyer Md Humayun Kabir was given the responsibility to take care of the case of Mokim. In the meantime, eight years have passed. The appeal petition came to the court for hearing recently.


