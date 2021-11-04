Mujib Climate Plan a trailblazer for other CVF countries: Saima



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday at the COP-26 conference in Glasgow of Scotland. During the meeting CVF Thematic Ambassador Saima Wazed Hossain was present. PHOTO: PID

"Putting lots of effort, we have adopted our MCPP plan. I do believe that this plan will show how to deal minutely with the impact of climate change to other CVF member countries. and I do profoundly feel that if other member CVF countries extend their hands to plan like this one, we collectively will be able to deal the impact of climate change," she made this statement on the sidelines of the discussion meeting ' From Vulnerability to Prosperity" at Bangladesh Pavilion, COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, Glasgow on Wednesday.

Talking to the Daily Observer, she also noted that other member climate vulnerable countries (CVF), must actively consider adopting a 'Climate Prosperity Plan' like Bangladesh's 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.'

Referring to the present status of Bangladesh as a focal point (Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the President of CVF), she said that Bangladesh proves to be resilient despite rapidly accelerating climate impacts and the serious health economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Yet, Bangladesh, in the vision of the Father of the Nation, can and must strengthen its resilience further in order to overcome the greater challenges in store ahead," she said.

However, building on the October 2020 UN General Assembly, in July, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan-Decade 2030" in honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

A new programme of national 'Climate Prosperity Plans' to diffuse climate threats on economic progress and seize transition opportunities by prioritizing climate-resilient and low carbon development investments while maximizing socio-economic benefits for 1.2 billion living in countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Shamim Alrazi, CVF National Focal Point of the Bangladesh Presidency, said that the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan shifts Bangladesh's trajectory from one of vulnerability to resilience to prosperity.

When asked what is the aim of this MCPP, responding to this, he said that the Mujib Climate Prosperity aims to secure prosperity of Bangladesh and its people for the future within a decade, through measures like boosting resilient growth through Maximal Resilience rendering the people and economy of Bangladesh maximally resilient to climate change, reducing losses to GDP, and so maximizing Bangladesh's GDP growth beyond reference targets for economic growth.

Shamim Alrazi, also Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said that these measures will include empowering locally led action including gender responsiveness, strengthening the digital economy, increased risk-adjusted returns via enhanced financial protections, expanding economic partnership and leveraging higher levels of international and domestic investment and green commerce, smoothing any adverse impacts of emerging from least developed country status, and advancing Bangladesh's attainment of upper middle income status in a decade,

"Drive support through Mujib Locally Led Adaptation Hubs to support the most vulnerable by operationalizing systematic financing to minimize and avert loss and damage through the Mujib Locally Led Adaptation Hubs," he said.

Elaborating more about these Locally led Adaptation Hubs, Shamim, also Regional Director for the Global Centre on Adaptation (South Asia Office), said that these hubs will support high levels of resilience and gender responsive opportunities to enhance climate adaptation and counteract internal migration.

Optimize Climate and Disaster Risk Management and Loss and Damage Financing, a comprehensive programme of financial and social protection including the elimination of extreme poverty by 2030.

He also noted that this plan would entail cleaner air, green health programmes, greatly enhanced mobility for all, special support arrangements for the most vulnerable and marginal groups, including women, and people living with disability or mental illness.

"It will also include green health programmes, developing medicines for climate-related diseases and cancers and ultimately eradicating extreme poverty and exceeding key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets by 2030.

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, said that these plans will strengthen employment in a Green Economy by protecting workers and businesses from the harms of climate change by greatly increasing the level of protection.

"On top of that measure would be generating more aggregate employment than reference economic targets through strategic green job growth, lowering the level of unemployment and ensuring upskilling of the workforce to high quality green tech jobs.

However, Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology of Maldives, said that she has reviewed the MCPP plan and profoundly realized that this plan will invest in the realization of locally led adaptation including long term funding and decision making support at the most appropriate level of communities.

"It will also consider enabling a carbon market or carbon financing mechanism with other V20 mechanisms, harnessing the potential of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and voluntary carbon markets to bring in additional financing and encourage bilateral joint crediting mechanism," she added.











