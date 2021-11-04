

Dr Debashish new BARI DG

He served as the Director (Pulses Research Center, Ishwardi, Pabna) of BARI before joining in this post. He was also working as Chief Scientific Officer, Department of Entomology, Bari, Gazipur. In addition to serving as Chief Scientific Officer, he served as the Project Director of Development and expansion of bio-rational based integrated Pest management technologies of vegetables, fruits and betel leaf Project. Renowned Entomologist Dr Debashish Sarker has been appointed as the new Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Wednesday. According to the order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday (October 21, 2021), he has been appointed as the Director General (Current Charge) of BARI.