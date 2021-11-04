DMP arrests 154 for consuming, selling drug in city

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in anti-drug drives arrested 154 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am of Wednesday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of DMP in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on November 2, a DMP statement said. In separate anti-drug operations, police arrested drug peddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from city's different areas. -BSS





